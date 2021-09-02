Kourtney Kardashian wasn’t “shocked” by Scott Disick's alleged swipe at her PDA-filled holiday with Travis Barker.

The 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' star has been on vacation with her new boyfriend, and earlier this week her ex-partner Younes Bendjima – who dated the Poosh founder on-off between 2016 and 2018 – seemingly leaked messages sent to him by Scott in which he dissed their former girlfriend.

Scott – who has Mason, 11, Penelope, nine, and Reign, six, with the reality star – allegedly sent Younes a paparazzi shot of Kourtney and the Blink-182 rocker, 45, making out on a boat and wrote a message which read: "Yo is this chick ok!???? Broooo like what is this. In the middle of Italy. (sic)"

However, the ex-boxer hit back at Scott and insisted he doesn't care what his ex gets up to as long as she is "happy".

Younes wrote back: "Doesn't matter to me as long as she's happy. PS: i ain't your bro. (sic)"

He captioned the screenshot: "keep the same energy you had about me publicly, privately."

And now, it has been claimed the 42-year-old reality star was “surprised” by Scott’s alleged outburst, but wasn’t shocked as Scott has notoriously had a “difficult time” with accepting that Kourtney has moved on.

A source said: "She was surprised, but not shocked. Scott has always had a difficult time accepting that Kourtney is happy with someone else. He is especially threatened by her relationship with Travis."

Kourtney is also said to be “disappointed” in Scott, 38, because they have been “doing well co-parenting”.

The insider added: "Yet, he and Kourtney have been getting along. Kourtney is disappointed that he engages in drama when they have been doing well co-parenting. She doesn't get why he felt the need to reach out to Younes. She will confront him about it. For now, she continues to enjoy her trip with Travis."