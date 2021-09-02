Gregg Leakes has died.

The businessman passed away "peacefully" on Wednesday (01.09.21) at the age of 66 after battling cancer, leaving his wife, former 'Real Housewives of Atlanta' star NeNe Leakes, and his six children in "deep pain".

Publicist and family friend Ernest Dukes confirmed in a statement: "Today the Leakes family is in deep pain with a broken heart. After a long battle with cancer, Gregg Leakes has passed away peacefully in his home surrounded by all of his children, very close loved ones and wife Nene Leakes.

"We ask that you pray for peace and strength over their family & allow them to mourn in private during this very very difficult time."

Talk show host and 'Real Housewives' producer Andy Cohen was among the first to pay tribute to Gregg.

He tweeted: "I am heartbroken over the passing of Gregg Leakes, a wonderful man. I jokingly called him 'Pastor Leakes' but in truth he was a strong voice of reason & commanded great respect among the entire #RHOA team. I am sending love and strength to @neneleakes & the entire Leakes family (sic)"

Bravo- which broadcasts 'Real Housewives' - also shared a tribute to Gregg on their Twitter account.

Alongside a photo of Gregg and NeNe, they wrote: "Our hearts and condolences go out to Nene and the Leakes family. Gregg's kind spirit will be greatly missed. [heart emoji] (sic)"

NeNe's former castmate, Cynthia Bailey, said she was "praying" for her friend.

She wrote on her Instagram Story: "Heartbroken over the passing of @greggleakes. Praying for @neneleakes and her family."

She also tweeted: ""Heartbroken[broken heart emoji] So many good times & so many amazing memories. Gregg was always so loving, funny & kind. So blessed to have had him in my life. Sending my heartfelt condolences to @NeNeLeakes and her family. Thinking of you & my heart and prayers are with you.[prayer and heart emojis] (sic)"

Gregg was diagnosed with stage 3 colon cancer in 2018 but was in remission the following year. However, in June this year, the 53-year-old star revealed her husband's cancer had returned and the following month, she expressed her joy he'd been released from hospital after undergoing surgery.

Sadly, in August she told customers in her lounge The Linnethia that Gregg was dying after being criticised by a group for not wishing their party a happy birthday.

She said over loudspeakers in the Atlanta venue: "My husband is transitioning to the other side.

"You don't know what we’re dealing with right now. We walked in this lounge because we had to walk in this lounge because this is our business.

"So, when people approach and say, 'You're rude because you don't want to say happy birthday,' my husband is at home dying.

"I don't want to say, 'Happy birthday,' OK? So please, give us some respect. Please, give us some love, OK?"

NeNe and Gregg married in 1997 but she filed for divorce in 2010. They reunited and went on to remarry in 2013.

Gregg is also survived by his and NeNe's son Brentt, and five other kids from previous relationships, Daryl, Damian, Dexter, Denton, and Katrina, as well as his stepson, NeNe's other child Bryson.