Britney Spears will not face any charges after an alleged altercation between her and a housekeeper.

Last month, the 39-year-old singer was investigated by the Ventura County Sheriff's Department for an alleged misdemeanour battery incident after it was claimed she “struck” one of her employees during a dispute.

It was later claimed the argument occurred when the housekeeper took Britney’s dogs to the vet after becoming concerned with the animals’ wellbeing, which left the ‘Toxic’ singer fuming as the pooches were removed from her home, however, they've since been returned.

It was also reported that the housekeeper's phone protector was damaged during their alleged dispute.

The 'Piece of Me' hitmaker is now clear of any charges, with 'District Attorney Erik Nasarenko concluding that there was “insufficient evidence that a crime had occurred and the lack of injury to the housekeeper or significant damage to the phone.”

Meanwhile, Britney's legal team have accused her father, Jamie Spears, of trying to extort $2 million.

The 'Everytime' hitmaker has repeatedly requested that her dad step down as conservator of her estate and he announced a few weeks ago he would leave his position "when the time is right", but now her lawyers have asked the court for his suspension and removal as soon as possible.

In court documents filed on Monday (30.08.21) attorney Mathew Rosengart claimed Jamie has sought $2 million in payments - including $1.3 million in legal fees, $500,000 for Britney's former management company, and additional payments to the patriarch himself - and branded the request "extortion".

He wrote: "The status quo is no longer tolerable, and Britney Spears will not be extorted.

"Mr. Spears’s blatant attempt to barter suspension and removal in exchange for approximately $2 million in payments, on top of the millions already reaped from Ms. Spears’s estate by Mr. Spears and his associates, is a non-starter.

"Having finally acknowledged that his time as Conservator should end, Mr. Spears is obligated to step down without condition and without seeking to extract anything further from his daughter."

And the lawyer also accused Jamie of trying to "bully" the 'Circus' hitmaker and not acting in Britney's best interests.

He said in a statement: "As we wrote in our new filing with the Court that was released today, however, the quid pro quo preconditions that Mr. Spears’s sought in his August 12, 2021 court filing are inappropriate and unacceptable. Britney Spears will not be bullied or extorted by her father.

"Nor does Mr. Spears have the right to try to hold his daughter hostage by setting the terms of his removal.

"This is not about him, it is about the best interests of his daughter, which as a matter of law, mandate his removal.

"Even putting aside the legal issues requiring his prompt removal, if he loves his daughter, Mr. Spears should resign now, today, before he is suspended. It would be the correct and decent thing to do."