Elle King and her fiance Dan Tooker have reportedly become first-time parents.

The 'Ex's & Oh's' singer's comedian father, Rob Schneider, 57, announced the arrival of his grandchild in a since-deleted post on Instagram.

According to Us Weekly, the 'Grown Ups' star wrote: “THE WORLD JUST GOT 8.1 POUNDS BETTER!! CONGRATULATIONS ELLE AND DAN!! LOVE, GRANDPA ROBBIE.”

The post was accompanied by an illustration of a cartoon baby in blue, suggesting the couple welcomed a son into the world.

Elle's rainbow baby was born after "two very big losses".

Sharing the couple's happy news in March, she wrote: "Well, we did something! Me and @tattooker made a little human! We are very excited to share the news that we are pregnant. This news comes with a great deal of fear, and I hope that all mothers-to-be, in whatever sense that may be, know that I am trying to be very sensitive. You see, this miracle baby comes after two very big losses. It’s a terrifying and extremely painful experience for everyone. But the sun always rises, and I never really let go to let the universe decide when I was ready. I remember every pregnancy announcement felt like a dagger to me. So I want to be very delicate and say to YOU! That soon to be mom, who’s maybe had a loss, or has been struggling with fertility, I’m telling you, our babies come. And I love you. What women go through on this journey make us nothing less than WARRIORS. So thank you for your prayers and love for our high risk pregnancy! (sic)"

Meanwhile, Elle previously admitted the coronavirus lockdown has marked "the most time" she has ever spent with a partner as she likes to have her own space.

She said: "For the first half of quarantine, I was pretty alone, and then my boyfriend joined me. And we were totally, like, on top of each other. So for me, my escape was I would come into my music room and I would just make music for like, 11 hours. Honestly, it's amazing that we're still in a relationship. My dad, on Father's Day, brought up a really great point. He was like, 'Elle, you were married [to Andrew Ferguson] and you never spent this much time with him.'"