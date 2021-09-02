Marilyn Manson has pleaded not guilty to misdemeanour assault.

The 'Dope Show' singer handed himself into police in July in connection to a 2019 incident, after he approached a videographer at his concert in New Hampshire and allegedly spat and blew his nose "at her" and now his lawyer has entered a plea on his behalf denying the two complaints ahead of a planned arraignment hearing on Thursday (02.09.21).

That court meeting will now not take place and a case status hearing has been scheduled for 27 December.

Each of the misdemeanour charges can result in a $2,000 fine and a jail sentence of under a year if Manson is found guilty.

After turning himself into police earlier this year, Manson was released on personal recognisance bail under the conditions that he won't commit any crimes while on release, won't have any contact with the alleged victim, and will appear at all of his court hearings.

The 52-year-old rocker - whose real name is Brian Warner - had a warrant for his arrest issued in May by Guildford Police Department, who revealed he was wanted on two counts of misdemeanour simple assault.

In a statement at the time, the department said: "Mr. Warner, his Agent and legal counsel have been aware of the warrant for some time and no effort has been made by him to return to New Hampshire to answer the pending charges. The videographer had been subcontracted by a NH-based company to video the concert, and had been located in the stage pit area when the alleged assaults occurred."

Several eyewitnesses then came forward to claim that Manson had allegedly been “spitting everywhere” at the time of the incident, and had begun targeting the woman after she “looked semi-irritated”.

One attendee told the publication: "He was spitting everywhere and one time it got on her camera so she wiped it off and looked semi-irritated. He noticed this and kept purposely spitting on her camera. I think her final straw is he got on the floor, got within 2-3 feet of her and hacked a giant snot rocket at her not the camera. She was pissed off and disgusted so she stormed off and he just laughed.

"I stopped listening to his music after that and told my husband I would never go to another one of his concerts again.”

While another concert goer said Manson allegedly “laughed” about his actions.

They added: “[He] bent down to shoot his snot all over this woman. I can remember him just laughing about what he did."