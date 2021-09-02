Ed Sheeran says Sir Elton John has been "slagging off" his "boring" fashion sense for years.

The 'Bad Habits' hitmaker finally got the seal of approval of the 74-year-old music legend - who is known for his flamboyant style - after he put him in touch with Donatella Versace for his custom suit at the GQ Men of the Year Awards in London on Wednesday night (02.09.21), and Ed admitted he felt "pretty good" in his bold ensemble.

The 30-year-old pop megastar - who collected the Solo Artist of the Year gong from his pal and collaborator, Stormzy - told The Sun newspaper's Bizarre column: “It’s weird, I’ve always hated suits and they make me feel uncomfortable — and yet something like this makes me feel all right because it’s so out-there. Elton hooked me up with Donatella Versace and I thought, ‘Let’s go for it! It’s a big night and it’s great to be back out, so why not?’

“I actually feel pretty good in it and it’s a while since there were big events on, so here I am. I’d feel less comfortable in an ordinary suit. It’s easier being in this.”

On the 'Crocodile Rock' singer's reaction to his new look, Ed said; “Before I came tonight I FaceTimed Elton to show him the results. He’s been slagging off my boring wardrobe for years. I’m not really a fashion guy but I’ve had to start to show an interest – he loves it. Elton approved — it’s very him.”

Ed switching up his style comes after the 'Visiting Hours' singer revealed the big life changes he's made since becoming a dad.

The musician - who releases his new album, 'Equals', next month - has traded his rock and roll lifestyle and rained in his workload since becoming a father for the first time to daughter, Lyra, 12 months, who he has with wife Cherry Seaborn.

And he has revealed after working to a strict 9-5 workday, he and his other half like to be tucked up in bed nice and early.

He said: “The other night my wife was in LA and we had a Mexican takeaway and were in bed at 8.30pm. It was like the perfect evening.

“My work now is very structured. I work 9 to 5. I go into work at 9am and finish at 5pm, no matter what.

“Some producers work mad hours and I say to them, ‘If you don’t show up at 9am or between 9am and 10am, I am off’. We are either working or not working.

“I wanted to be present then after six months, I wanted to get structure in. It was really wholesome.”