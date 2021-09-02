Scott Disick was "embarrassed" when Younes Bendjima leaked his messages about Kourtney Kardashian.

The 'Flip It Like Disick' star seemingly reached out to his ex-partner's former flame earlier this week to criticise the brunette beauty's public displays of affection while on vacation with new boyfriend Travis Barker, only for the model to share their exchange on Instagram.

Scott – who has Mason, 11, Penelope, nine, and Reign, six, with the reality star – allegedly sent Younes a paparazzi shot of Kourtney and the Blink-182 rocker, 45, making out on a boat and wrote a message which read: "Yo is this chick ok!???? Broooo like what is this. In the middle of Italy. (sic)"

However, the ex-boxer hit back at Scott and insisted he doesn't care what his ex gets up to as long as she is "happy".

Younes wrote back: "Doesn't matter to me as long as she's happy. PS: i ain't your bro. (sic)"

He captioned the screenshot: "keep the same energy you had about me publicly, privately."

And insiders admitted Scott was caught off guard by Younes' actions and insisted he'd only sent the message during a "heated moment".

A source told Us Weekly magazine: "Scott was definitely embarrassed by Younes sharing his DM.

“He didn’t realise when he messaged him that that would happen. He DMed him when he was in a heated moment and was just looking for him to react the same way being that they both dated Kourtney.”

Meanwhile, it has been claimed Kourtney wasn't "shocked" by Scott's comments as he notoriously had a “difficult time” with accepting that Kourtney has moved on, even though he's currently dating Amelia Hamlin.

A source said: "She was surprised, but not shocked. Scott has always had a difficult time accepting that Kourtney is happy with someone else. He is especially threatened by her relationship with Travis."

Kourtney is also said to be “disappointed” in Scott, 38, because they have been “doing well co-parenting”.

The insider added: "Yet, he and Kourtney have been getting along. Kourtney is disappointed that he engages in drama when they have been doing well co-parenting. She doesn't get why he felt the need to reach out to Younes. She will confront him about it. For now, she continues to enjoy her trip with Travis."