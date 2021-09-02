A new lifeboat is to be named after the late Prince Philip.

The Duke of Edinburgh - who died in April aged 99 - had been told of the plans to be recognised by the Royal National Lifeboat Institution (RNLI) in honour of his 100th birthday in June and was "pleased" about the honour, but sadly passed away before an official announcement was made.

The Duke of Edinburgh boat will go into service at Wells-next-the-Sea in Nortfolk, just a short distance from Queen Elizabeth's Sandringham estate, some time late next year.

The RNLI explained the name pays tribute to both his dedication to maritime services and his lifelong support of his wife, the queen.

Chief executive Mark Dowie said: "It’s a great honour, not just for Wells Lifeboat Station but for the RNLI as a whole.

"We had hoped to mark the Duke of Edinburgh’s long service and support for the maritime sector by naming a lifeboat in his honour in his 100th year.

"We heard that the duke was pleased to learn of the plans to name a lifeboat after him and that it was going to be serving a community so close to Sandringham.

"Very sadly the Duke passed away before His Royal Highness could see it happen, but we are delighted to pay tribute to his legacy in this way today."

Wells Lifeboat Station is "immensely proud and honoured" to be receiving the boat named after Philip.

Chris Hardy, Wells Lifeboat operations manager, said: "Wells Lifeboat Station is immensely proud and honoured to have its new Shannon class lifeboat named Duke of Edinburgh.

"We are in no doubt that our new lifeboat will continue the vital work of saving lives at sea, which we know His Royal Highness was so passionate about throughout his lifelong maritime association."