Hilary Duff joked her husband's touching tribute to her meant he was "going to get" another child.

The 33-year-old actress - who has son Luca, nine, with ex-husband Mike Comrie, and daughters Banks, two, and Mae, five months, with spouse Matthew Koma - was won over by her partner's kind words offering her support as she began work on her new TV show 'How I Met Your Father'.

Matthew wrote alongside a photo of Hilary taken shortly after Mae was born: “one of my favorite pictures of wifey somewhere between supremely fulfilled, exhausted, and why the f— are you taking my photo.

"She started her new show this week and it’s so rad watching her kick into that mode.

“It’s easy to forget when she’s nailing it as a mama bear, wife, family psychologist and chicken lady, that she was first an absolute ace at what she was born to do. This show is gonna be epic.

“Also, to keep her grounded- her subway order below. White bread. Turkey Mayo. Lettuce. Pickle. Olive. Salt pepper. White cheese. Oil and vinegar. Tomato. Not toasted.(sic)"

In response to the Instagram post, Hilary wrote: “Oh you’re gunna get it. This is bound to get him baby number 4 and subway night 3 tonight.”

Hilary previously revealed she jumped at the chance to star in the new show, which has been written by 'This Is Us' showrunners Isaac Aptaker and Elizabeth Berger.

She said: "I’m a fan of Isaac and Elizabeth and was absolutely on board after reading the script for ‘HIMYF'.

"I knew I had to be the one to bring Sophie to life and share the female POV to this legendary show.

"I’m such a fan of the original cast. They were absolutely seamless and brought me many laughs.”