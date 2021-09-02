Phoebe Waller-Bridge has made £22 million in just 20 months.

The 'Fleabag' founder's company, PMWB, has filed accounts with Companies House that show she's had a hugely profitable two years, with almost half of the firm's revenue generated in the seven months up to November 2020.

PNWB, the parent company of Phoebe's production company Wells Street Films, posted pre-tax profits of $15.6 million in the 20-month period covered by the accounts.

The 'No Time To Die' writer noted in the documents: “The director considers that the results for the period and the financial position at the end of the year were satisfactory. Trading was broadly in line with budgetary expectations.”

The firm's previous accounts fell below reporting thresholds, meaning it was so small it didn't have to disclose profits or revenue publicly.

Between April and November last year, the 36-year-old actress-and-writer paid herself a salary of £33,000 as sole director and also took home a dividend of £1.4 million. PMWB has two other staff members, and its wage bill totalled £509,183.

The company paid £1.3 million in corporation tax last year.

Meanwhile, Phoebe previously opened up about how she helped with the new Bond movie, 'No Time To Die', after being asked for "help" by producer Barbara Broccoli and actor Daniel Craig.

She said: "The reality was I got a call from Barbara and Daniel saying, 'We like your work, can you come in and help us?' There wasn't ever really a conversation about can you come in and help us with 'the ladies'. They are proper, amazing producers and writers and actors and suddenly they are reduced to those people? They said, 'It will be your take, can you come aboard and help us polish the script?'

"The characters were there, the story was there, it was just really exciting to be a part of it. There was a bunch of writers, I was a small contribution to this thing."