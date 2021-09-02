The new 'PUBG' update will add a casual game mode and a new weapon for players.

Krafton has revealed the details of the 13.2 patch that will add a number of new features to the game and will make tweaks to the Taego map.

The Crazy Night survivor pass will last for eight weeks rather than six and will launch on PC from September 8 and other consoles from September 16.

The update adds a new casual mode for players so that those new to the game can warm up in a less tense environment and can hone their skills in peace.

The mode will be limited to three matches each day that can be played solo or as part of a team. Gamers can still earn XP and rewards or complete pass missions within the casual mode. The game mode will be limited to the 'PUBG' orignal map of Erangel.

A new weapon will be available to players once the patch is released as gamers will have access to the P90 sub-machinegun. The gun comes with unique ammo that fits into 50-round magazines and comes pre-equipped with a suppressor, dual-optic and laser sight.

Updates have also been made to the Taego map, which has two new lighting options that will be randomly selected once the game starts - sunset or overcast.

The map will also contain some clearer markings to show where the playable area is while a new vehicle, the first to use 'PUBG's' new truck system, is also coming to Taego.