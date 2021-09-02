A quarter of CD Projekt staff are working on the expansion to 'Cyberpunk 2077', the company's joint CEO Adam Kicinski has said.

Kicinksi has pledged that the firm will continue developing the game for "as long as it takes" and revealed that a large amount of effort is being invested into the update in an earnings call for the company.

He said: "Right now, 160 people are working on the first expansion for Cyberpunk, while nearly 70 more are involved in unannounced projects."

CD Projekt's senior vice president of business development Michal Nowakowski also confirmed that the expansion is currently being worked on but would not reveal any details about a potential release date.

He said: "Regarding the expansion, it’s in development but we’re not providing any specifics about the date – we would like to keep up the rule that we’re not commenting on the date until we’re ready to deliver that."

Nowakowski also declined to commit to a 2021 release for the next-gen release of the game, stating that "lessons we have learned during the past year" means "that the production schedule will not change".

The developers are keen not to repeat the mistakes of the launch of the game on the previous generation of consoles, which was delayed a number of times because of problems in development.

A datamine of 'Cyberpunk 2077's' latest patch, which was released last month, revealed that plans for a multiplayer mode and two further expansions were still in the pipeline.