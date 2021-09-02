'eFootball2022' will launch worldwide on September 30.

Konami has confirmed that the football game, which marks a major shift for the 'Pro Evolution Soccer' series, will be available on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One and PC.

The game will be free-to-play on the relevant consoles but not all of the new changes to the game will be seen upon release, with Konami referring to the launch as a "taste of what to expect" before a major update arrives later in the autumn.

The launch content will feature just nine teams available to players including Barcelona, Bayern Munich, Manchester United, Arsenal, Corinthians, Flamengo, River Plate and Sao Paulo.

Gamers will have a choice of six stadiums including Camp Nou, Old Trafford, Allianz Stadium, Emirates Stadium, Allianz Arena and the eFootball Stadium.

More content will be added later this year including the new monetisation model that Konami has promised will be "re-balanced to ensure that all players can reach the same potential, regardless of how they acquire in-game items".

The post-launch update will include the new Creative Teams mode which will allow players to sign footballers and coaches that match their preferred tactics before pitting their wits against gamers from across the world.

New match modes include the eFootball Creative League, Tour Event, Challenge Event, Online Quick Match and Online Match Lobby but Konami has stressed that some modes will not be available until after the game has been released.