Idina Menzel wants to "protect" Camila Cabello.

The 50-year-old actress struck up a close friendship with her 'Cinderella' co-star while shooting the fairytale film and she admitted the 24-year-old singer brought out her "maternal" instincts so she's been trying to offer her advice and guidance.

Idina - who has son Walker, 12, with ex-husband Taye Diggs - told People magazine: "I guess there's a maternal thing for me with her, I want to protect her a little because she's so warm and loving and a generous spirit. And she has so much going on and working so hard.

"And I just want to make sure she's enjoying the moment and all of her successes. I've been there and seeing how that stuff fluctuates and seeing it just go by and then you say 'What happened? I didn't take that in, you know.'"

And Camila admitted the pair were "almost unprofessional" on set because they enjoyed each other's company so much.

Discussing what it was like during filming, she said: "We're laughing all day long to the point it's almost unprofessional. It's great."

Meanwhile, Idina admitted she has learned a lot about her husband Aaron Lohr and their relationship during the coronavirus pandemic, and it's made her reassess her priorities because she doesn't want to travel as much for work any more.

She said: "We learned that we still like each other a lot. We love each other, but we actually like each other.

"He works in the medical field. So he was going nine to five, so he wasn't always in my space. But I don't know, we learned that I like to not travel so much and be home more with the family.

"And that's why it's getting hard with things wrapping up and trying to figure out priorities."