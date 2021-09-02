Britney Spears is “relieved” she won’t face charges after an alleged altercation between her and a housekeeper.

Last month, the 39-year-old singer was investigated by the Ventura County Sheriff's Department for an alleged misdemeanour battery incident after it was claimed she “struck” one of her employees during a dispute.

It was later claimed the argument occurred when the housekeeper took Britney’s dogs to the vet after becoming concerned with the animals’ wellbeing, which left the ‘Toxic’ singer fuming as the pooches were removed from her home, however, they've since been returned.

Earlier this week, it was revealed Britney will not be facing charges after District Attorney Erik Nasarenko concluded there was “insufficient evidence that a crime had occurred”, and sources have now said the ‘Slumber Party’ hitmaker is thankful she can now “put this behind her”.

A source told Page Six: “Britney is relieved to put this behind her.

“The entire ‘incident’ — if you can even call it that — was blown out of proportion. It should never have been made into a big to-do, and the folks at the DA’s office should not have had to waste their time and resources investigating it.

“That said, Britney, understood that due diligence had to be performed once the complaint was made, and she was willing to cooperate to clear her name.”

It was previously reported the housekeeper's phone protector was damaged during their alleged dispute, but Nasarenko said there was a distinct “lack of injury to the housekeeper or significant damage to the phone”.

Meanwhile, Britney's legal team have accused her father, Jamie Spears, of trying to extort $2 million.

The 'Everytime' hitmaker has repeatedly requested that her dad step down as conservator of her estate and he announced a few weeks ago he would leave his position "when the time is right", but now her lawyers have asked the court for his suspension and removal as soon as possible.

In court documents filed on Monday (30.08.21) attorney Mathew Rosengart claimed Jamie has sought $2 million in payments - including $1.3 million in legal fees, $500,000 for Britney's former management company, and additional payments to the patriarch himself - and branded the request "extortion".