Brad Pitt has teamed up with luxury coffee and espresso machine brand De'Longhi.

The 57-year-old actor has been signed up as the new global ambassador for the company, and he stars in its first international 'Perfetto' campaign.

Speaking to PEOPLE magazine, he said: "I wanted to work with De'Longhi because I appreciated their approach for the campaign—they have confidence in their product and want to celebrate the artistry of their Italian heritage without overdoing it.

"[Director] Damien Chazelle's concept resulted in a beautiful product — just like their coffee machines, creating an indirect nod to the elegance, design and harmony that the brand naturally embodies."

The pair also worked with 'La La Land' cinematographer Linus Sandgren and composter Justin Hurwitz on the campaign.

The cinematic advert gives viewers a peak at a "day-in-the-life" of Brad himself, as he's seen picking up coffee beans and riding his motorcyle in California, along with a stop off at a gas station before getting home to enjoy a home-brewed cappuccino.

The 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood' star praised the company's "attention to detail" and noted that things that seem small can "have a profound effect" on people's lives.

He explained: "De'Longhi's attention to detail makes me appreciate the brand even more.

"That sort of thoughtfulness is a distinctive value of Italian design — how you design something for the people who are going to experience it: certain details that might not be immediately obvious, but in the end have a profound effect on you and your life."

Meanwhile, this week Brad's legal team have filed a petition with the California Supreme Court to raise an objection to the recent disqualification of private Judge John Ouderkirk from their case, which effectively voided a previous ruling that granted the 57-year-old star more time with the former couple's five younger children.

The petition argues that removing the judge "effectively upended the constitutionally authorised temporary judging system in California" and now "throws open the door to disqualification challenges at any point during a case, even if the party raising the motion has long been on notice about the alleged grounds for disqualification".

The document added: "In so doing, the opinion is guaranteed to fuel disqualification gamesmanship and raises serious questions as to whether the temporary judging system is a viable option in California's severely backlogged judicial system."

Angelina's team branded the move to have the judge reinstated "disturbing".