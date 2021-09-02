Kanye West “regrets” how he behaved in his marriage to Kim Kardashian West.

The 40-year-old reality star filed for divorce from the ‘Hurricane’ rapper in February this year, and it has now been claimed Kanye “knows that he hurt Kim” at times during their marriage and regrets some of his actions.

A source said: "There were things that happened in their marriage that Kanye regrets. He wasn't always the best husband. He knows that he hurt Kim. He will always love her though."

And the insider also claimed Kanye, 44, still “occasionally” wears his wedding ring despite his split from Kim.

They added to People magazine: "Sometimes it seems that he hopes Kim will change her mind about the divorce.”

Meanwhile, other sources recently insisted the ‘Keeping Up with the Kardashians’ star will not be rekindling her romance with Kanye, despite joining him at the listening party for his new album 'DONDA' when she appeared in a white wedding gown and recreated her marriage to the rapper.

An insider said: "They have come a long way since Kim filed for divorce. It's taken them months to get to this point. Kim is happy that they get along and that things are amicable. The kids will always be her number one priority. She wants to have a friendly relationship with Kanye, because it benefits the kids."

Whilst there's no chance of Kim and Kanye – who have North, eight, Saint, five, Chicago, three, and two-year-old Psalm together – being together, they're still great friends.

A source shared: "Kim and Kanye have a friendly relationship. It's always been important to Kim to have a good relationship with Kanye. They are not getting back together though. She accepted his lunch invitation earlier this week because they are at the point now when they can hang out. There are no hard feelings.

"Kim still appreciates Kanye's business advice and guidance. She is happy that they can hang out. For a long time, Kanye was very upset and disappointed that Kim filed for divorce. She understood why and gave him space."