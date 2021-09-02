Shailene Woodley and Aaron Rodgers hope that taking some time apart to focus on their careers will be “a good thing” for their relationship.

The ‘Divergent’ actress and the 37-year-old American football star are both set to be busy with work for several months as Shailene has several projects coming up, and Aaron is about to start a new NFL season with the Green Bay Packers.

But the couple – who confirmed their engagement in February this year – believe spending some time away from each other will help to strengthen their bond in the long term.

Aaron told Haute Living magazine: "It's a busy work time for her, so [my decision] probably came at a good time for both of us to be able to focus on our work. I think it's going to be a good thing.

“I mean, her work was shut down for an entire year, and she's booked a number of projects. She enjoys working and her own routine, which I obviously enjoy, too."

And although they won’t be physically around one another for a few months, it was recently reported Shailene, 29, "plans to support" Aaron throughout the NFL season.

One source said: "When she wraps, she plans to support him throughout his season.

"They don't like to be apart for too long and are looking forward to being back in the same place again."

Aaron - who previously dated actress Olivia Munn – also recently stressed the importance of having good communication in his personal and professional life.

He explained: "Relationships aren't formed in a matter of a couple days.

"There's time where the respect grows and the communication follows. I think the greatest relationships that you have with your friends and loved ones involved conversation and flow. You can not talk to a close friend for a few months and pick up right where you left off. There's no break in communication, there's no forced conversations or you've got to hit this person up because it's on your to-do list that day."