Skylar Astin has split from Lisa Stelly.

The ‘Pitch Perfect’ star and the 35-year-old actress made their romance Instagram official in July last year, but it has now been reported they’ve called time on their relationship after just over a year of dating.

A source told People magazine: “They’re both so busy, but there is no drama between them at all.

“Lisa’s business is growing like crazy, Skylar was in Canada working for half the time they were together, and they both just needed some time to recalibrate on their own.”

The insider also said the exes “still love and support each other a lot” and insisted the split is “definitely hard for both of them”.

Lisa confirmed her romance with Skylar last year when she posted a snap of the pair sharing a kiss.

She wrote: "Is that a bottle of mini champagne in your pocket or u just happy to see me @skylarastin (sic)"

Skylar, 33, also posted a picture of the pair hugging in the pool.

The Fancy Sprinkles founder was previously married to Jack Obsourne for six years between 2012 and 2018, and the pair have daughters Pearl, nine, Andy, six, and Minnie, three, together.

At the time of their split – which came before the birth of their youngest daughter – they announced in a joint statement: "What's best for our family right now is that we separate lovingly, and remain best friends who are committed to raising our children together."

Meanwhile, Skylar was previously married to his 'Pitch Perfect' co-star Anna Camp - whom he first met on the set of the first movie in 2012 - between 2016 and 2019.