Brad Pitt describes himself as "crankier" now he's older.

The 'Once Upon A Time ... In Hollywood' star has described how he is getting crankier in his old age and now rates comfort over everything, as he opened up about his style - which he describes as "style - no style".

Speaking about his fashion sense, he said: "You get older, you get crankier, and comfort becomes more important. I think it’s as simple as that."

Brad does love a monochrome outfit and prefers "simplicity".

He added to Esquire magazine: "I like monochrome, without it being a uniform. I like simplicity.

"I like the details in the stitching, the way it feels. If anything, that’s the only divining rod I have."

Meanwhile, Brad previously confessed he wanted to be a "rockstar".

Asked if he has a karaoke song, he said: "No. I sing very badly. Animals flee. I can start stampedes. As a kid, I had the rock star fantasy, but I couldn't sing or play any instruments, so I had to go to the next best thing."

And Brad previously revealed he plans to make "fewer" movies and instead plans to step behind the camera to work with his production company Plan B, as well as on his hobbies including sculpting and landscaping.

He added: "It'll be fewer and farther in between for me, just because I have other things I want to do now. When you feel like you've finally got your arms around something, then it's time to go get your arms around something else."

He particularly enjoys producing because it means a much more simple day.

He said: "Producing just means you don't have to get up really early and put on make-up ... The ultimate place for my style of acting, as I understand it, is to get to a place of just absolute truth. I've got to be experiencing something that's real to me for it to read real to you."