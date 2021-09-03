Dr. Dre is suing his ex-wife for embezzlement.

The 56-year-old rap mogul and his business associates have reportedly filed a lawsuit against Nicole Young - who he split from over a year ago after 21 years of marriage - alleging she stole more than $350,000 from his recording studio company, Record One.

According to RadarOnline.com, before they split, both Dre and Nicole had access to the "maintenance and control" of the business' assets, meaning they were able to write cheques and transfer funds.

But the producer has accused his former spouse of having "decimated” his assets by allegedly "embezzling and stealing" a staggering $353,571.85 from the company's account and used the cash "for her own, personal obligations" before she was removed from the trust.

Dre has argued Nicole violated Penal Code 496, which could lead to a jail term.

The code states: “Every person who buys or receives any property that has been stolen or that has been obtained in any manner constituting theft or extortion, knowing the property to be stolen or obtained, or who conceals, sells, withholds, or aids in concealing, selling, or withholding any property from the owner…shall be punished by imprisonment in county jail for not more than one year."

However, sources close to Nicole insisted she has already returned the money, and had every right to take it at the time because she and Dre were married.

The former couple have been battling bitterly over finances since going their separate ways but in July, Dre - whose real name is Andre Young - was told to pay Nicole $293,306 every month in spousal support in a temporary order.

Dre must pay a total of $3,519,672 per year until Nicole remarries or “enters into a new domestic partnership.”

The judge's decision - which includes the fact Dre must pay for Nicole's health insurance - is only temporary until a final decision is made.

The pair were declared "officially divorced" in June but they are still battling it out over the validity of a pre-nuptial agreement.

Dre is insisting the prenup stands, but Nicole claims the hip hop icon said he wouldn't enforce it and wants it to be declared invalid.

The 51-year-old former lawyer previously claimed the 'I Need a Doctor' hitmaker tore up multiple copies of the prenup after they married because he regretted "pressuring" her to sign it.

But Dre has denied pressuring Nicole to sign, or ever tearing up the document, and pointed out a clause within the agreement that stated any alterations must be in writing.