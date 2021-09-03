Akbar Gbajabiamila has joined 'The Talk'.

The former NFL player is set to join Sheryl Underwood, Amanda Kloots and Jerry O’Connell on the daytime talk show and he admits it is an "absolute honour" to be on the show.

He said in a statement: "It is an absolute honour to be joining The Talk as a host! I am so excited for this new generation of such a long-standing establishment. To be a part of this diverse group, is truly a dream and a new statement for The Talk. In a world as divided as ours, I look forward to showing up as my fun and authentic self everyday and advocating for conversation over confrontation."

Bosses at 'The Talk' are equally pleased to see Akbar take on a permanent role on the show.

Heather Gray, executive producer and showrunner of The Talk, added: "It’s a new day in daytime for Season 12 of The Talk and we are thrilled to welcome Akbar to the family. His engaging personality, openness and quick wit really impressed us when he appeared as a guest co-host last season."

He wrote on Twitter: "Praise God for this exciting news. It is an absolute honour to be joining @TheTalkCBS as a co-host! I am so excited for this new generation of such a hallmark establishment in daytime television. To be a part of this diverse group, is truly a dream & a new statement for this show.

"In a world as divided as ours, I look forward to showing up as my fun and authentic self everyday and advocating for conversation over confrontation. My prayer is that I will add value to the consciousness of our viewers and make this world a better place."