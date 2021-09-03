NASA is flight testing a fleet of “air taxis”.

The space agency is leading the testing of Joby Aviation’s all-electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) vehicle in a bid to foster the development of similarly advanced aircraft, marking the first inclusion of an eVTOL vehicle in NASA’s Advanced Air Mobility National Campaign.

According to a press release, NASA is hoping the tests will help “advance airspace mobility” in the United States, and “help integrate air taxis, drones and other inventive new vehicles into the national airspace”.

Tests of Joby Aviation’s eVTOL will run from August 30 to September 10, and are taking place at the company’s Electric Flight Base in California.

Joby Aviation is hoping to launch its air taxi service in 2024, and by collaborating with NASA, the company hopes to pass the requirements set by the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) to allow them to operate their taxi service.

JoeBen Bevirt, founder and CEO of Joby Aviation, said in a statement: “NASA’s AAM National Campaign is critical to driving scientific understanding and public acceptance of eVTOL aircraft. We’re incredibly proud to have worked closely with NASA on electric flight over the past 10 years and to be the first eVTOL company to fly as part of the campaign.”

The eVTOL can reach speeds up to 200 miles per hour and travel in excess of 150 miles.

Each vehicle can house one pilot and four passengers.