Daffney Unger has died aged 46.

The former WCW and TNA Wrestling star - who worked as an on-screen manager and in-ring competitor herself - has passed away after making concerning statements during an Instagram Live this week.

On Thursday (02.09.21), her friend Lexie Fyfe tweeted: "We are very sad to have to announce the passing of Shannon Spruill aka Daffney Unger.

"I will miss you my logical sister from another mister."

Her mother added on Facebook: "It is with great sadness I have to let you know that my daughter Shannon Spruill … Scream Queen Daff, passed away suddenly last night. Absolutely heartbroken."

Her cause of death is yet to be confirmed.

In the live stream on Wednesday (01.09.21), Unger was holding what appeared to be a small gun, and she was seen crying.

She asked: "Do you guys not understand that I'm all alone?"

She asked again if anyone understood, and pleaded with people to "stop".

She also discussed potentially suffering from symptoms of chronic traumatic encephalopathy (CTE), which is a degenerative brain disorder caused by repeated concussions.

She said: "The most important thing to remember is, that, CTE, and head injuries and concussions, they can only really now be... They can now really only be diagnosed after you are dead.

"So, I don't want to do anything to hurt my brain. I want to be studied. I want the future generations to know. Don't do stupid s*** like me."

She added: "Remember, my brain goes to Boston."

Top wrestling stars including Mick Foley tried to get in touch with her after the live stream, and many have now paid tribute.

WWE star Big E tweeted: "I’m so sorry to everyone who knew and loved Daffney Unger.

"If you’re struggling with your mental health, please don’t be afraid to be a burden. Reach out for help. It saved my life."

His fellow SmackDown performer Natalya wrote: "I am so saddened to hear about the passing of Daffney.

"She was a very talented performer who dedicated a lot of her life to entertaining others through her performances in the ring.

"I am sending my deepest condolences to her family and keeping Daffney in my prayers."

IMPACT Wrestling's Gail Kim said: "So incredibly sad to hear the news about Daffney/Shannon.

"Heartbreaking to know that she felt so alone and in that dark space.

"If you are feeling this way, please reach out to others. You’re never alone."

And WWE itself said in a statement: "Daffney made history in May of 2000 when she became only the second woman to hold the WCW Cruiserweight Championship.

"With her signature scream and ever-changing style, Daffney would go onto become a mainstay of the independent scene for more than two decades.

"WWE extends its condolences to Spruill’s family, friends and fans."