Nicole Richie marks all her clothes with her name so her daughter doesn't steal them

The 'Simple Life' star has revealed she puts her initial on all of her outfits so her 13-year-old daughter Harlow Winter Kate doesn't steal them from her wardrobe, as the teenager is really into fashion.

She told Entertainment Tonight: "My daughter loves fashion, but she has her own style.

"It doesn't have anything to do with me. She takes my clothes all the time. I have just started writing an N with a Sharpie on all of my stuff so that [she knows it's mine]. She's wearing my current clothes now, she's just like, 'What do you have? That's what I want. I'm taking it.' And then I got to go in her closet, steal it back."

Nicole previously admitted she felt pressure to be taken seriously when she made her debut as a fashion designer.

She shared: "I am a serious designer. At the same time, I'm still me. I learnt very quickly that validation cannot come from someone else. There are many versions of success and everyone has to define this for themselves . For me, I want to be able to stand behind what I'm doing. Even if it's a failure, it's my failure and I can stand behind that."

Nicole's label House of Harlow 1960 initially started out as a costume jewellery company.

She said: "I have been working on this from the time I was 24. I really didn't even know if it was something that I could turn into a business. I knew that I loved creating, but obviously, there's more to it than that. Once I got into the business, I never looked back.

"In this industry, you constantly have to fight for your signature and your DNA in your brand. It is so easy to get lost in other people's versions of what your brand should look like. It's like constantly exercising and being almost aggressive in protecting your brand so that that anyone can look at a piece that you have designed and say, "Okay, I know who created that."'