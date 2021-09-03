Mandy Moore "only has time" to do a five minute face nowadays.

The 'This Is Us' star - who has son August Harrison, with her husband Taylor Goldsmith - admits she rarely has time to do a full face of make up nowadays and she has shared the way she gets the perfect look in just five minutes.

She captioned a post on her Instagram story: "Five minute face. All I have time for these days."

Mandy then posted some of her favourite products to help her create her look including the PYT Beauty The Upcycle Eyeshadow Palette in Cool Crew Nude as well as the Saie Slip Tint Dewy Tinted Moisturiser.

She also uses Merit Beauty Tinted Lip Oils, Kosas Air Brow, Jamie Makeup The Blighlighter and a Beauty Counter bullet.

Mandy previously confessed she is a "wannabe beauty editor".

She said: "I feel like in my heart, I’m a wannabe beauty editor. I love all the lotions and potions and gadgets and fun things. I love learning about them and sometimes acquiring them and maybe using them once or twice, but not necessarily having them become a part of my regular routine ... I’m terrible at that stuff. This is the kind of thing that I love to read from other people, and then I steal those tips. I love those fun things to spritz on — something to put on your face before you leave the house, so your face doesn’t look too done. Like, an essential oil or a scented water. I usually do a rose water."

Mandy loves to use coconut oil in her beauty routine.

She added: "I love a good coconut oil. I feel like it’s multifunction and multipurpose. You can use it to remove makeup. I have some sitting on my counter, right by my hand soap, and when I get out of the shower I put it on.

"My cats are obsessed with it. I don’t think they’re supposed to eat it, but they will follow me into the shower because they know when the shower is done, the coconut oil comes."