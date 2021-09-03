Richard E. Grant's wife Joan Washington has died at the age of 71.

The 64-year-old actor - who married Joan in 1986 and welcomed daughter Olivia into the world three years later - revealed he and their girl are heartbroken following her death on Thursday evening (02.09.21).

Sharing an emotional video of them dancing, he tweeted: "ONLY YOU! Joan - Love of my Life & Giver of Life to our daughter Olivia.

"Our hearts are broken with the loss of your Life last night. 35 years married & 38 together.

"To be truly known and seen by you, is your immeasurable gift. Do not forget us, sweet Monkee-mine."

Richard - who is also stepfather to her son Tom from a previous relationship - has not confirmed her cause of death.

Joan - who was from Aberdeen and trained at London's Central School of Speech - was a vocal coach for almost four decades in the film industry, working with the likes of Anne Hathaway, Vanessa Redgrave and Emma Stone.

As well as working on the likes of 'Yentl' and 'The Bounty' in the 1980s, she has recently been involved with 'The Witches' and 'The Favourite'.

Tributes have poured out for Joan, with 'Vicar of Dibley' star Dawn French hailing her as a "phenomenal woman".

Taking to Twitter, she wrote: "Joan Washington will ALWAYS be remembered by those of us who knew her & were taught by her, as a PHENOMENAL WOMAN. So much love to @RichardEGrant & all the family."

Former 'Coronation Street' actress Eva Pope tweeted: "Oh my heart aches for you....deep condolences Richard. She taught me in that very house."

And comedian David Baddiel added: "Very sorry to hear this, Richard. Thinking of you."

While soap star Tamzin Outhwaite wrote: "Oh Richard, I am so sorry. From afar yours looked like the most beautiful love affair. sending you and Olivia my deepest condolences. xx (sic)"