Natalie Imbruglia was inspired to have a child via IVF after realising that she could cope with parenthood on her own.

The 46-year-old pop star welcomed a son named Max in 2019 and the child was conceived using IVF and a sperm donor. She explained how she decided to have a son on her own following the end of her marriage to musician Daniel Johns.

Natalie told The I newspaper: "I never thought I would be divorced.

"Then I was trying to be in a relationship, and I was trying to date ... all this trying ... And then I realised nothing's missing. Why would I think I can't do this on my own?

"We find ourselves in situations that we're not where we thought we would be, and we can make really great choices that might seem hard at the time. But it can be a road less travelled, that's really cool and beautiful."

Natalie moved from Australia to the UK after starring in 'Neighbours' and described it as a "turning point" in her life as she switched her focus from acting to music because of a lack of work that left her parents concerned.

The 'Torn' hitmaker said: "That was probably just the turning point in my life, where I was struggling and not knowing what to do and just going out and riding the shirt-tails of fame.

"I got a bit worried too, I think I was embarrassed. My dad, who doesn't say very much, said, 'Are you gonna get a job?' And I got really defensive, hung up the phone, and that's when I pulled my socks up and started to write."

Natalie also opened up on her decision to take a hiatus from music after falling out with her record label over the 2009 album 'Come to Life'.

She said: "I really believed the universe was telling me something. It was a very soul-searching time."

Asked if the dispute still bothers her, Natalie added: "I don't really need to know, I just know that I had a bit of a breakdown ... So I quit music."