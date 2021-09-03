JLS didn't get a chance to reflect on the significance of their success to their community.

The 'Beat Again' hitmakers had five chart topping singles between 2009 and 2011 and none of their four studio albums charted lower than number three, but as their music dominated the airwaves, they didn't reflect on what their achievements may have meant to other black Britons.

Aston Merrygold told Flaunt magazine: "Not at the time. As much as we sit here now and think about it; at the time we were riding the wave and we were trying to always be on the hustle even before people knew who we were.

"In downtime, instead of reflecting, I just wanted to see my family so there was no period where there was time to reflect."

His bandmate JB Gill - who has son Ace, six, and daughter Chiara, three, with his wife Chloe Tangney - added: "Over the years following the last tour there was definitely a period of reflection.

"I have a son now and he’s interested in watching old videos of us on stage but when you’re in it, you don’t really think too much about it."

JLS released their new single 'Eternal Love' - which was written by Ed Sheeran - on Friday (03.09.21), and they're set to release their first album in nine years when 'JLS 2.0' drops on December 3.

Reflecting on the challenges of this new era for the group, Aston admitted he and the group - which also includes Marvin Humes and Oritse Williams - have had to get used to a huge amount of change in the music industry.

He explained: "Before, we weren’t really using socials at all so having to add that into the mix has been tough to keep on top of but you have to make it fun because that’s how the world is.

"The most fearful things like release week – turns into excitement."

And JB added: "It feels more relaxed, the first time we came off the 'X Factor' and straight to work. We worked very hard and it was always go go go and it was that way the whole way through.

"This time around, we’re doing it because we want to do it, whereas before we had to do it. We want to be back interacting with the fans and performing and it’s been nice to take it at our pace."