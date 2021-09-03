Lala Kent says her sobriety is the most important thing in her life.

The 'Vanderpump Rules' star has been teetotal since 2018 and she insists that maintaining her recovery has to be her top priority because if she descends into alcoholism again then it will destroy everything that she has built.

Discussing her sobriety, she said: "Without it, I'm worthless in every other area. It comes before motherhood and before my relationship."

Lisa decided to get clean after having an epiphany on a plane following a trip to Disney World in October 2018 with her fiancé Randall Emmett, during which she was drunk for four days straight.

The blonde beauty - who now has six-month -old daughter Ocean with TV producer Randall - admits she couldn't have put down the bottle without the unwavering love and support of her man.

In an interview with In Touch Weekly magazine, she said: "When we first started dating, it was all fun and games, Things progressed with my alcoholism very quickly. I put him through a lot, but I've found a partner whose shown me unconditional love."

The reality TV star recently released her book 'Give Them Lala' in which she chronicles some of the worst things she has done whilst drunk and although it was hard to revisit those "mortifying moments" she knows it was worth it if her story can help just one other person struggling with booze.

She said: "The hardest parts were talking about things that happened in my alcoholic state of mind. But if one person walks away saying, I'm going to explore getting sober, then it was worth sharing those horrific and mortifying moments.

"I've done some things I wasn't feeling right about, so it was me saying, 'This is how it happened, this is my perspective. I'm now longer going to apologise or explain things.'"

Lisa admits she has had "one moment" where she was tempted to drink, but she knows as long as continues to work hard at her sobriety and love herself then she will be fine.

She shared: "Luckily, I've only had one moment where I was on the brink of a relapse. I work very hard to stay sober. I;m not saying that a day won't come where it will be difficult - I know those days are ahead."