Selena Gomez has been getting dating advice from her "two crazy uncles" Steve Martin and Martin Short.

The 29-year-old actress stars in Hulu series 'Only Murders in the Building' with the comedians and she has formed a friendship trio with the two long-time pals.

And Selena - who has previously had relationships with fellow stars such as Justin Bieber, The Weeknd and Nick Jonas - has revealed that they give her "boy advice" whilst she introduces Steve, 76, and Martin, 71, to the latest hip hop tunes.

Revealing what it was like to work with the Hollywood pair on the mystery-comedy show, she said: "I was so excited. And I was nervous because I didn't know what to expect of what I was getting myself into. Now I have these two crazy uncles in my life who give me boy advice and I sing rap songs to them."

Selena insists she learned so much from the comic pair on set, especially the way the two showbusiness veterans treated everyone working on the project - which was co-created by Steve and John Hoffman.

In an interview with the US edition of OK! magazine, she shared: "How they lead a set is so commendable. They are so humble and kind, and they've set such an example for me. I love the way they talk to people and make everybody feel good.

"They've been doing this longer than I've been alive, and I would be lucky to have a career that lasts that long.

"Plus, they make me laugh all day. They have a sense of humour that doesn't exist anymore, in a way. It's not crass or dark. It's very light, and that was something I really appreciated."