Jessica Chastain has led the tributes to Richard E. Grant's late wife Joan Washington.

The actor confirmed his spouse of 35 years sadly died on Thursday evening (02.09.21) aged 71, leaving behind an impressive legacy as a voice coach with nearly 40 years' experience working in the film industry.

Jessica - who worked with her on the likes of 'The Debt', 'Coriolanus' and 'Crimson Peak' - tweeted: "My heart is broken. Joan Washington had such a profound impact on me, yes as an artist, but mostly as a woman.

"I’ve looked toward her. Her strive towards excellence made her the celebrated dialect coach she was.

"We worked together on The Debt, Poirot, Coriolanus, Miss Julie, Crimson Peak, The Zookeeper’s Wife, & The 355.

"Every day I was excited to go to work and giggle with Joan. She was a barometer of truth with a wicked sense of humor. I loved her very much.

"The way she celebrated her family has been very meaningful to see over the years. My heart goes to her beloved Richard and Oilly. You were always her North Star. (sic)"

Musical theatre veteran Elaine Page added: "It’s heartbreaking to hear of Joan Washington’s passing. She was special both as a teacher & as a friend.

"Never to be forgotten. My deepest sympathy to Richard & all the family. (sic)"

While Nigella Lawson wrote: "What a wonderful woman Joan Washington was. And how devastating to have to say ‘was’.

"My heart’s broken for @RichardEGrant and @OliviaGranted. May her memory be a blessing."

'The Crown' actor Jason Watkins also paid tribute to Joan, and hailed her as "incomparable" and someone who had a profound impact on his own work.

He added: "Joan taught me dialects and accents when I trained at @Rada and beyond. I have made my career using accents and dialects. I owe her everything."

The outpouring of emotion came after Richard, 64, confirmed the sad news on Friday (03.09.21) as he shared a video of them dancing together to The Platters track 'Only You'.

They married in 1986 and welcomed daughter Olivia together three years later, while the actor is also stepfather to Tom from Joan's previously relationship.

Richard wrote: "ONLY YOU! Joan – Love of my Life & Giver of Life to our daughter Olivia.

"Our hearts are broken with the loss of your Life last night. 35 years married & 38 together.

"To be truly known and seen by you, is your immeasurable gift. Do not forget us, sweet Monkee-mine."