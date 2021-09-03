Grand Theft Auto parent company Take-Two have filed a lawsuit against reverse engineering projects for GTA 3 and Vice City.

The project aimed to reverse engineer iconic GTA games, Grand Theft Auto 3, and Grand Theft Auto: Vice City.

It promised bug fixes, debug menu, widescreen support, no loading screens and, of course, improved graphics.

This follows a DCMA filed by Take-Two in February, claiming copyright infringement, which was soon followed by a counterclaim by a developer known as “Theo”. Little was heard about Take-Two’s opposition to the project until the lawsuit was filed.

Unlike other fan remasters of classic games, this reverse engineering project would have required players to have purchased, and own legitimate versions of the original games.

Rumours have been circulating online for a while that Rockstar is working on remakes of 3 Grand Theft Auto titles, Grand Theft Auto III, Grand Theft Auto: Vice City and Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas.

Fans of the series have taken this lawsuit as confirmation of a remastered trilogy being in the works, as it seems likely that Take-Two wouldn’t want any potential sales of such titles being impacted by fan projects that they will receive no revenue from.