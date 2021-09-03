Drake's mother has been sending him sweet notes and poems building up to his album release.

The 34-year-old star's new LP 'Certified Lover Boy' dropped on Friday (03.09.21) and his mother Sandi Graham made sure he didn't forget the special date as she was counting down the days with flower displays and messages of support.

On Tuesday (31.08.21), alongside some roses in a number three she wrote: "To: Lover Boy

"Three days more we're counting down, for us to hear the best.

"Everyone's excited, cause you're nothing like the rest.

"Three more days my pookaroo I couldn't be more proud of you! Loving mom. (sic)"

The following day, she sent roses in the shape of the number two amd penned another note.

She said: "To Loverboy

"Day two is here, one more to go. We go high when they go low.

"Certified - its been quite a ride, I forever admire your relentless drive.

"From: Loving Mom. (sic)"

On Thursday (02.09.21) with just one day to go, she sent a display of roses in the shape of the number one and another heart display.

This time, she wrote: "It’s finally come. The countdown has reached one.

"With each new album my heart skips a beat. Being your mother has been my life’s greatest treat.

"It’s been a long hard road together. Now there’s one more day to go. I wanna celebrate you son, more than you’ll ever know. Love you more now and forever.”

The pandemic added to the tough journey, as Drake contracted COVID-19 and last month he revealed he had suffered hair less as a long-term side effect.

The rapper had a heart shape shaved into the top left of his head, and when one fan took to Instagram to mock the new look, the ‘God’s Plan’ hitmaker admitted it was a drastic measure to cover up his hair loss.

The fan posted: “That heart is stressed.”

And Drake responded: “I had Covid that s*** grew in weird I had to start again. It’s coming back don’t diss (sic)”