Sony has announced it will hold a PlayStation Showcase event on September 9.

The event will take place at 1PM PDT/ 9PM BST / 10PM CEST on YouTube and Twitch and will run for around 40 minutes in what is teased as a “sneak peek at the future of PS5”.

In an announcement on the PlayStation Blog, Sid Shuman, Senior Director, SIE Content Communications shared: “You’ve been awfully patient, and we thank you for that. And now we’re looking forward to showing you what we’ve been working on.

“Tune in next Thursday, September 9 at 1:00pm Pacific Time / 9:00pm BST / 10:00pm CEST for a look into the future of PS5.

“The Showcase will weigh in at around 40 minutes and include updates from PlayStation Studios and some of the industry’s most imaginative developers, for games releasing this holiday and beyond.

“And stick around after the presentation to get more updates from some of the studio teams featured in the Showcase.”

It was also revealed that PlayStation’s next generation of VR “won’t make an appearance this time” but fans were reassured that there will “still be plenty of great PS5 games from developers large and small”.