Katy Perry says her daughter “is everything” she was “ever looking for”.

The 36-year-old singer welcomed Daisy Dove into the world 12 months ago with her fiancé Orlando Bloom, and has said she was “grateful” to be able to spend so much time with her child during lockdown, as under normal circumstances she would have spent more time working away from her.

She said: "I was grateful for the opportunity to be present. I mean, I still would have been, but I would have had FOMO scratching at me just a hot bit. Not really, though. She is everything I was ever looking for."

Katy also praised her daughter for being “adaptable”, as it makes life easier with the ‘Never Worn White’ singer’s changing schedule.

She added to LuisaViaRoma’s first-ever LVR Magazine: "Her schedule fluctuates. In the beginning, I worried about a schedule but decided I won't be that mom. All that matters is that everyone is happy.

“[I love having the] opportunity to do [parenting] in a way that one hopes it was done for them, maybe better. I don't know if anyone gets it right."

Meanwhile, Katy recently marked Daisy’s first birthday by stating her “life began” when she gave birth to the tot.

She wrote on social media: "1 year ago today is the day my life began… Happy first Birthday my Daisy Dove, my love. (sic)”

The ‘Electric’ hitmaker also recently admitted becoming a mother has taught her the importance of unconditional love.

She explained: “As a performer, I’ve always relied on the love and acceptance and validation of the outside world and that ultimately can waver at times.

“When you have a child, you have someone who looks at you and doesn’t know anything on your resume, doesn’t know anything about your bank account, doesn’t know anything, doesn’t care, and just loves you.”