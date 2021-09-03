Sarah Michelle Gellar’s children are “not allowed” on social media.

The 44-year-old actress has two children – Charlotte, 11, and Rocky, nine – with her husband Freddie Prinze Jr., and the couple have decided neither of their kids are allowed social media accounts because they are too much “responsibility”.

Sarah said: “They’re not allowed at this point. That is a huge responsibility … My son doesn’t care. My daughter is definitely curious, but we’ve explained that these are our rules and different families have different rules.”

The ‘Buffy the Vampire Slayer’ alum and her husband have talked to their children “at length” about why they can’t have Instagram accounts, but Sarah knows she’ll need to discuss the idea more in the future.

She added to Us Weekly magazine: “One day, I’ll have to cross that bridge. I’ve told [Charlotte] it will have to be a public account because you have to be held accountable. I think that’s my biggest issue with social media is the lack of accountability. … You have to be OK with what you’re putting out there and be able to stand behind that. I just don’t think they’re at an age where they can really comprehend that.”

Meanwhile, Sarah previously said she has "high expectations" of her children, and admitted both she and Freddie are “strict” parents.

She explained: "Some people say our expectations are a little higher than most, but I think [our children] know what the rules are. We have [family dinner] as many nights as we can. We have no phones at the table. We sit, we all have dinner together."

The ‘Cruel Intentions’ star often has to tell her daughter to "move her plate into the centre when she's eating" to keep her from "spilling everything", but insisted her children are otherwise "pretty good" at following the rules.