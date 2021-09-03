Mick Foley has praised Daffney Unger as “ahead of her time” following her passing.

The former WCW and TNA Wrestling star – who worked as an on-screen manager and in-ring competitor herself – passed away at the age of 46 on Thursday (02.09.21), after appearing on Instagram Live and making concerning comments regarding her mental health.

And following her death, several stars have paid tribute including WWE Hall of Famer and actor, Mick Foley, who previously worked with Daffney.

He wrote on social media: “I’m so very sorry to learn of Daffney’s passing. A terrible loss for her family, friends and wrestling. She was far ahead if her time in our business. #RIPDaffney

“If you’re hurting and thinking of doing harm to yourself, please know that help is available. (sic)”

Devon ‘Crowbar’ Storm also honoured Daffney – whose real name is Shannon Spruill – with a moving tribute in which he reflected on the time they spent together in WCW.

He said: “One of the most enjoyable and fun times of my career was working with Shannon at my side. We had *FUN* Neither of us could believe the blessing that we were given – the opportunity to perform on the grand stage of WCW.

“Each and every moment was appreciated by us. And we tried to make every moment *FUN* She truly lit up a room and brought smiles to everyone around her.

“These memories have and always will be cherished and hold a special place in my heart. Rest In Peace, God bless and love you my friend. (sic)”

While 29-year-old wrestler Paige recalled looking up to Daffney as an “inspiration”.

She wrote: “Daffney… you was an inspiration to many people. You was one of the women I looked up to in this business. Ahead of your time, leader of the misfits and is loved by everyone that got the pleasure to meet you.. RIP queen.. Heartbreaking.. #MentalHealthMatters (sic)”

Daffney’s death was confirmed by her family this week, and came after she was seen crying on Instagram Live on Wednesday (01.09.21) and holding what appeared to be a small gun.

She said in the stream: "Do you guys not understand that I'm all alone?"

She asked again if anyone understood, and pleaded with people to "stop".

Daffney also discussed potentially suffering from symptoms of chronic traumatic encephalopathy (CTE), which is a degenerative brain disorder caused by repeated concussions.

She said: "The most important thing to remember is, that, CTE, and head injuries and concussions, they can only really now be ... They can now really only be diagnosed after you are dead.

"So, I don't want to do anything to hurt my brain. I want to be studied. I want the future generations to know. Don't do stupid s*** like me."

She added: "Remember, my brain goes to Boston."