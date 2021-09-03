Amanda Kloots has marked what would have been her fourth wedding anniversary with her late husband Nick Cordero.

The ‘Talk' co-host's 41-year-old husband Nick Cordero tragically died in July 2020 after contracting COVID-19, and on Friday (03.09.21), Amanda took to Instagram to share a sweet tribute on what would have been their anniversary.

Posting a video from their wedding as well as a photo of them sharing a kiss, Amanda wrote: “Hey baby! Happy 4th wedding anniversary to us! Our wedding was one of the best days of my life and I’ll never ever forget it. I’ll never forget our first look, our first kiss as husband and wife and our first dance. You’ll always be my husband, my angel now, but always the love of my life. Here’s to us (sic)”

The sweet post comes after Amanda said she hates being called a widow.

In an impassioned Instagram post, Amanda explained how the meaning of the word is to "be empty", something that doesn't apply to her or the other widows and widowers that she has met.

The 39-year-old star wrote: "Did you know that the Indo-European root meaning of the word widow means ‘be empty?’ Be empty. ‘Be,’ in case you forgot, is a verb, an action word. I have to identify myself with a word and that means to stay ‘empty’ – no wonder I hate saying the word! I am not a glass half empty kind of girl!

“What’s ironic to me is that in meeting and spending time with other widows and widowers we are doing everything but ‘being empty.’ We are desperate to FILL our cup! We are trying everyday to live a life that is overflowing in presence and gratitude."

Instead, Amanda – who has a two-year-old son Elvis from her relationship with Nick – wants to update the English language to have those who have lost loved ones referred to as renovares.

She explained: "I don’t know how you go about changing a word, but I propose a word that means something more hopeful. A word that gives us strength and power! A word that is optimistic in a time when we need it most!

“Renovare, means to ‘renew’. I’m not sure if it’s the right word, but it sure defines me more than ‘be empty.’ So here’s to my fellow renovares who are striving everyday to renew, reinvent and refill their cup!”