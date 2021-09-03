Chelsea Handler says the COVID-19 pandemic has helped her feel “confident and secure” in her decision to not have children.

The 46-year-old comedian has insisted she doesn’t have any regrets about not getting married or starting a family, and has become even more sure of her decision after the global health crisis, as she loved being alone during lockdown.

In an Instagram Q&A, one fan asked: “Do you ever have regrets not getting married/having kids? I put my career/friends first but sometimes I wonder if I’ll regret that. (sic)”

And Chelsea replied: “I have never felt more confident and secure in my life decision-making skills, in remaining childless and alone, than I have during this pandemic.

“I don't mean to toot my own horn, but beep beep.”

The ‘Chelsea’ host also wrote in the caption of the video clip that she “remains steadfast” in her life choices.

She wrote: “I remain steadfast in my decision. To all the parents out there—make yourself a cocktail or pop an edible.

“You’re doing the Lord’s work, and I’m doing mushrooms with my landscaper.”

Meanwhile, Chelsea recently spoke about her experience with doing mushrooms during the pandemic.

She said: "I had a blast for the first two weeks. How many people have woken up, set their alarm to 9 am on a Monday morning to wake up and take mushrooms with your landscaper? Not many people, but when you’re single, you have these opportunities."

However, the television host thought she was talking to her trees in the garden whilst she was on mushrooms but it turned out she was speaking to her landscaper.

She explained: “I only found out my landscaper liked to take mushrooms because I was taking them one morning and I was talking to what I thought, what were my trees in my backyard for 30 minutes until I realized it was my landscaper. And that’s when I handed him some mushrooms and we just sat there all day in the pool and talked s***. And it was fun. You know, I got to know him.”