Minnie Driver met with Matt Damon for the first time in two decades last year.

The 51-year-old actress dated Matt for a short time after the pair co-starred in ‘Good Will Hunting’ in 1997, and has revealed she bumped into Matt and his wife Luciana while on a beach trip last summer, which was the first time she’d seen her ex-boyfriend in 20 years.

Minnie said she spoke to Matt about his family – including his three daughters, 15-year-old Isabella, 13-year-old Gia, and 10-year-old Stella – and said it was “nice” to chat about “middle-aged” things.

She told the ‘Keep It!’ podcast: “I did see Matt Damon on the beach and I had not had a conversation with him, seriously, since we made the film. That was last summer and it was actually very nice to see him, and his kids, and his wife and it all felt quite middle-aged actually, which was reassuring.

“I feel like so much of the folly of youth went on with our initial relationship, like it was amazing and tabloidy. So that was nice to just have sort of a middle-aged conversation about the weather and stuff.”

Meanwhile, the ‘Return To Me’ star – who is mother to a 12-year-old son named Henry – recently opened up on the death of her mother, Gaynor Churchward, who passed away in March.

She said: "Grief is just another expression of love. I’ve really come to understand that, having lost my mother during the pandemic. When I got the script, my mother read it over my shoulder. She loved it; we both thought it was an interesting exploration of what it means to love somebody new when your heart is still with someone that you’ve lost."

Minnie's father, Ronnie, a financial adviser, died in 2009.