Nicole Scherzinger is being sued for an alleged breach of contract over the Pussycat Dolls reunion.

The 43-year-old singer rose to fame as a member of the ‘Don’t Cha’ hitmakers between 2003 and 2010, and was due to reunite with her bandmates for a reunion tour before COVID-19 pressed pause on the plans.

And it has now been claimed that Nicole is threatening to walk away from the big tour unless she receives complete creative control in relaunching the group, as well as a bigger percentage of profits.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Robin Antin – who founded the Pussycat Dolls and brought them into the mainstream – has filed a lawsuit against Nicole for allegedly breaching her contract with her new demands.

Robin claims she and Nicole came to a deal for a reunion tour at the end of 2019 which would see the singer receive 49 percent under a short-form agreement Robin has characterised as a Memorandum of Understanding.

The entrepreneur – who initially founded the Pussycat Dolls in 1995 as a burlesque troupe before Jimmy Iovine suggested they make the move into pop music – acknowledged Nicole did promote the tour before COVID-19 halted touring plans.

But now that tours can once again be planned, Robin is claiming Nicole “refuses to participate in the tour” and has “demanded to renegotiate the terms of the MOU”.

According to the lawsuit, Nicole is now asking to be a 75 percent owner with final decision-making authority in the reunion, and she’s refusing to take part unless her demands are met.

Robin’s lawsuit comes with a claim of anticipatory breach of contract and other contract claims, as the choreographer is expecting Nicole to break the terms of her contract when their renegotiations fail.