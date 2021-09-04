'Dune 2' could film as early as next year.

Denis Villeneuve, the director behind the new sci-fi epic, has revealed that the sequel could shoot in 2022, provided the second part of the franchise gets the green light.

Denis - whose new movie is based on Frank Herbert's novel of the same name - told Screen Rant: "If there’s enthusiasm and the movie is greenlit sooner than later, I would say that I will be ready to shoot in 2022 for sure.

"I am ready to go and I will say that I am ready to bring it to screen as soon as possible, but with the first film I really had time to make sure that it was exactly the way I wanted it to be and I would love to have the same feeling when I make the second part, so that will be the priority.

"The quality will be the priority."

'Dune' stars the likes of Timothee Chalamet, Rebecca Ferguson, Zendaya and Jason Momoa.

And Zendaya recently revealed that she was desperate to be involved with the project, as soon as she discovered that Frank Herbert's novel was being adapted for the big screen.

Speaking about the casting process, the actress recently shared: "When I found out that it was being made, I was extremely interested. I’ve always wanted to be a part of something sci-fi like that, and I’m a huge fan of Denis. I just went after it and auditioned."

Zendaya ultimately relished her experience of working with Denis.

She told Empire: "Denis understands what he wants from us but he’s also very collaborative, allowing me to have my take on the character as well. I don’t want to jinx anything but I can’t wait to explore her more. I hope I get to learn more from Denis.

"I love to learn from people who are great at their job."