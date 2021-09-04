Tom Cruise reportedly had a copy of the new 'Top Gun' movie stolen from his BMW.

The Hollywood star has been in the UK over recent months filming the new 'Mission: Impossible' film and he had a rare copy of 'Top Gun: Maverick' in the vehicle when it was dramatically swiped last month.

A source explained: "That film’s been blighted by challenges but everyone involved is excited by how it’s come together. Finally the end’s in sight.

"So, after all the hard work, the thought of it being leaked after COVID delays forced the release back to next year is devastating."

The BMW and the copy of the film were both eventually recovered by the police. But, at this stage, it's not yet known whether the movie was copied by the crooks.

The insider explained to The Sun newspaper: "The only copies outside the studio vaults have now been assigned their own security when they are transported. There’s too much riding on this not to do so."

Tom, 59, was previously said to have been "hopping mad" after car thieves sped away in his bodyguard’s BMW.

A source said at the time: "Tom had been driven around in the car while in Birmingham and some of his ­luggage and belongings were inside it when it was taken.

"It’s since been recovered by police because it was equipped with an electronic tracking device but everything inside it had gone.

"It’s a huge embarrassment for the security team and the guy who had been driving it was hopping mad - but not as mad as Tom!"

The crooks used cutting-edge technology to clone the signal from the car’s key-less ignition fob, before they stole vehicle from under the noses of Tom's security team.

A police spokeswoman said at the time: "We received a report of a BMW X7 stolen from Church Street, Birmingham in the early hours of Tuesday morning. The car was recovered a short time later in Smethwick.

"CCTV enquiries have been made in the area that the car was recovered from. Inquiries are ongoing."