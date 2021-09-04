Katie Price has reportedly pulled out of the Mighty Hoopla festival after her horse fell seriously ill.

The former glamour model's planned performance at the LBGTQ+ extravaganza at London's Brockwell Park on Saturday (04.09.21) has been called off, as the 43-year-old star needs to be with her beloved Wallis, 18, who she "fears" is "dying".

A source told The Sun: "Katie was keen to get back out there and see her fans but her horse has been taken away for medical treatment.

"She's had Wallis for 12 years and he is very well-loved in the family. He has been very unwell in recent weeks.

"Katie feels she has to be by his side as she fears he's dying. She's absolutely devastated."

The 'A Whole New World' singer was believed to be planning to relaunch her pop career at the festival.

The appearance was also set to be her first public event since her alleged assault last week.

Katie - who was known as Jordan in her modelling days - was rushed to hospital after police were called to her home in Essex at around 1.30 am on August 23 following an incident involving alleged assault, coercive control, and theft.

Katie – who is a mother to Harvey, 19, Junior, 16, Princess, 14, Jett, eight, and Bunny, seven – recently revealed she was "in shock" as she opened up after police were called to her home and a man was arrested.

She said: "I’ve got a big bruise, my face is all puffy, and I went to hospital. I’m still all dazed. I’m devastated. I’ve told police that I was assaulted, and am in shock that this happened.

“I ran away after being punched — I ran to Harvey’s house nearby and have now done damage to my feet, which I previously injured.

“The fight was unprovoked — I was just sitting there watching telly when the assault happened. I can’t say any more.”

The man arrested in connection with the alleged incident was released on bail and is awaiting trial, but it has been claimed Katie may not want to testify against him in court.

A source said: “This is a nightmare situation for Katie.

“She absolutely stands by her account of events of that night given to police, but upon reflection isn’t sure she’s mentally strong enough to go through yet another court appearance.

“She doesn’t want to be dragged through the mill, and her private life scrutinised by all and sundry. Katie doesn’t see any other way out.”