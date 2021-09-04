Christine Quinn wants to become a judge on 'RuPaul's Drag Race'.

The 'Selling Sunset' star took to Twitter on Saturday (04.09.21) to put it out into the world that she has to find a way to make her dream TV gig come true.

She told her followers: "I would die to be a guest judge on Rupauls Drag race!! howww Can we make this happen?! (sic)"

The 31-year-old Hollywood realtor would be a perfect match for the reality television contest - which sees RuPaul, 60, and his fellow judges brutally critique the drag queens' outfits and performances - as she loves being called "extra".

Christine is aware she is not "everyone's cup of tea" due to her strong personality on the Netflix show.

She said: "I love being extra. I love being called extra. I love all things extra. Extra is such a compliment to me. I understand that I’m not everyone’s cup of tea. Some people like coffee, some people like soda. I happen to like Earl Grey and think it’s fabulous.

"We haven’t seen enough women in business standing on their own, not depending on a man. Where they are smart, witty and fabulous, fashionable as hell and quick-tongued. We haven’t had enough of those role models."

Christine rose to fame on hit show 'Selling Sunset', which first premiered in 2019 but became popular during the coronavirus lockdown, and the reality star believes its success is down to people seeking glamour.

She said: "Season one did OK, Two was pretty good, but in quarantine we were all looking for that glimmer of hope, everything we weren’t getting in the moment. It was all so dull and dark and scary and uncertain and everything about Selling Sunset was so certain and so glamorous. It was something everyone needed, just to get away. It came out at the perfect time."