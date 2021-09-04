Britney Spears' boyfriend Sam Asghari has been spotted ring shopping at Cartier.

The 27-year-old fitness instructor was seen perusing the selection of diamonds on offer at the luxury jewellery chain's store in Beverly Hills, just hours after it was claimed he and the 39-year-old pop megastar are ready to get engaged.

The dark-haired hunk was seen leaning over the counter inspecting the dazzling rocks as he received help from an employee.

The couple have been dating since 2016, after meeting on the set of Britney's 'Slumber Party' music video, and the loved-up duo are said to be ready to "embrace the next chapter" of their relationship.

A source told 'Entertainment Tonight': "Britney and Sam are an end game couple. But for them, it’s all about timing.

"All of their dreams for their relationship have been on pause due to the conservatorship. They haven’t been able to progress like a normal, adult couple. It’s like dating in high school. That’s been their experience for the last two years or so."

Jamie Spears, Britney's dad, is planning to step down from his daughter’s conservatorship, which he has at least partially controlled since it was established in 2008.

And the 'Toxic' hitmaker now feels ready to move on with the rest of her life, as she looks to the future with Sam.

The insider shared: "Things are finally looking up and it’s starting to become very real for them that soon they'll be able to take back the reins and have full control as a couple.

"They are ready to embrace that next chapter, and love each other without limits or without feeling like they are on a leash. Naturally, an engagement is the next step."

In fact, the source explained that it's a case of when rather if the couple will get engaged.

The source said: "They're finally getting closer to the 'when' thanks to Britney’s conservatorship suit yielding in her favour. It’s all very real for Sam especially, and engagement is on his mind now more than ever. He and Britney want that badly.

"They want the whole family thing too. It’s just a matter of timing."