Mark Ronson and Grace Gummer have tied the knot.

The 'Uptown Funk' hitmaker, who confirmed his engagement to the daughter of Hollywood legend Meryl Streep in June, took to Instagram on Saturday (04.09.21) to share a picture from the couple's ceremony.

Mark gushed alongside a black-and-white professional photograph of the newlyweds: "To my truest love...out of nowhere, you made 45 hands down the greatest year of my life. And i'm sure it took me 45 years to become the man worthy of your love. I hope I spend every one of these birthdays by your side til my last day. And beyond. Forever and ever yours (and yes, we got married)."

The DJ and producer shared the pair's happy news last summer after it was first reported by outlets in May when Grace was spotted wearing a diamond ring.

He confirmed in an interview: “I got engaged last weekend."

The 'New Love' hitmaker was snapped on a dinner date with the 35-year-old former 'Mr. Robot' star in New York last September, and it was reported in March that the pair were romantically involved.

A source said at the time: “He is definitely dating Grace. Things have become romantic.

“Lockdown restrictions have made things more difficult, especially when he has been back in the UK, but they are seeing how it goes and are getting along.

“Mark is pretty private, so he has kept the whole relationship low-key but it really seems to be heating up.”

Mark is also said to have gotten the seal of approval from Grace’s parents.

The insider added: “They seemed to like him, which is a good sign. It would be daunting for any guy to try to charm Meryl Streep.”

It marks the music star's second marriage, as he was previously married to fellow musician Josephine de La Baume between 2011 and 2018.

Meanwhile, Mark previously admitted he would be willing to trade his success for kids.

He said in 2019: "I've never thought that [work] was a replacement for having a family of my own, but I definitely think it fills some of that void more than if I was going to an office.

"I do have these warm relationships that maybe [satisfy] part of my soul that needs fulfilling. But believe me, I'd trade it in for kids."