Perrie Edwards has revealed her newborn son's name.

The Little Mix star welcomed her first child into the world two weeks ago, and she has now revealed the sweet moniker she has given her little boy - whom she has with football ace Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain - is Axel.

Alongside the first snaps of the tot with his full face on display in a knitted pom-pom hat sat in a Moses basket, the new mum gushed on Instagram: "2 weeks of loving you. I’ve never felt love like this before! Axel Oxlade-Chamberlain."

The 28-year-old pop star gave birth to their baby on August 21, and they both shared the news on their Instagram accounts the next day.

Alongside two black-and-white pictures of the tot, Perrie wrote: "Welcome to the world baby 21/08/21." She also added a black heart emoji.

Alex, also 28, shared the same pictures and wrote: "Welcome to the world little one 21/08/21." He added an emoji with heart eyes and a red heart."

Fans had speculated that the birth was imminent when Alex pulled out of his soccer game for Liverpool citing “personal reasons”.

Perrie announced her pregnancy on Instagram in May, when she posted a series of black and white shots with Alex.

She wrote: "So happy to be on this wild journey with my soulmate. Me + Him = You. We can’t wait to meet you baby Ox!"

Alex and Perrie started dating in 2017 and she previously gushed about him, saying: "I'm a little creep sometimes, I'm a little weirdo. And he loves me for that, and that's why I'm like, 'Woohoo!' You know? I don't have to put on a front and be this perfect girlfriend.

"He's like, perfection. He's not too much, he's not too clingy, but he's not too cool for school. He's got a perfect balance, he's super supportive of everything I do, which is so nice.

"He just wants the best for me, as do I him. So it's just a lovely balanced healthy relationship, and I love it. It's a breath of fresh air."