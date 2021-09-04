Niall Horan and his girlfriend Amelia Woolley have made their red carpet debut as a couple.

The 27-year-old singer has been dating shoe buyer Amelia Woolley for over a year now, and the pair looked smitten as the Irish hunk placed his arm around her waist at the Horan & Rose Gala in London on Friday (03.09.21).

It was previously claimed that the former One Direction star - who co-hosted the Black Heart Foundation and Cancer Research UK charity fundraiser with golfer pal Justin Rose - and Amelia's romance had intensified due to being in quarantine together amid the coronavirus pandemic.

A source said last year: "Niall is very serious about Amelia, lockdown has definitely intensified his feelings for her.

"He thinks Amelia's gorgeous but they also really get on -- and she's told close friends this could be the real deal.

"They met in London as Amelia works for shoe designer Nicholas Kirkwood and moved to Kensington for her job.

"Amelia has spent a lot of time getting to know Niall at his London apartment after lockdown restrictions eased."

The 'No Judgement' singer later insisted he's done with heartbreak after meeting his new love.

Niall explained how the new relationship was helping him to move on after his split from ex-girlfriend Hailee Steinfeld, 24, who he penned the album 'Heartbreak Weather' about.

He said in October: "Well, it's been a good year for me. I have been all right. You learn a lot about yourself in something like that. There is so much stuff to write about. I learned so much about myself. It's not going to be all doom and gloom."